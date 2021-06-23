Zelenskyi: Ukraine and Georgia united by goals of EU and NATO membership. ВИДЕО+ФОТО

Ukraine and Georgia are united by common goals of full-fledged membership of the European Union and NATO.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine and Georgia are united by common goals of full-fledged membership of the European Union and NATO," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Kyiv.

At the same time, Zelensky reaffirmed "Ukraine's strong support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."

As reported, the President of Georgia makes a state visit to Ukraine on June 23. Zourabichvili is scheduled to hold talks with President Zelensky, Prime Minister Shmyhal, and Verkhovna Rada Speaker Razumkov.







