U.S. Space X Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Ukrainian Sich Satellite. VIDEO

Space X (United States) has launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the Ukrainian Sich-2-30 satellite.

Censor.NET reports citing Alpha Centauri Ukraine.

"A Falcon 9 rocket with the Ukrainian optical satellite Sich-2-30 launched from the Cape Canaveral cosmodrome in Florida at 5:25 p.m. Kyiv time," Taftai wrote, also attaching a link to the Space X YouTube channel, where the launch was broadcast.

It is emphasized that at 6:50 p.m., the satellite will separate from the Falcon 9 rocket, and at 8:15 p.m., the satellite will fly over the territory of Ukraine, establish communication.

The purpose of the satellite is to monitor the use of land, vegetation, forest and water resources, and eliminate the consequences of natural disasters.

That is, this satellite is intended for civilian missions.

At that, it will allow obtaining sufficiently high-quality data on the creation of engineering structures, the movement of military equipment and ships.

According to the report, Sich-2-30 is Ukraine's first own satellite in orbit in 11 years.

"We have already prepared a draft space program, providing for the creation of a constellation of eight Ukrainian satellites in orbit by 2025. The launch of the Sich-2-30 satellite is a step towards returning Ukraine to space," the head of the State Space Agency added.