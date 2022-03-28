Residents of Enerhodar went to rally against occupation and sang anthem of Ukraine. VIDEO

On Monday, March 28, Enerhodar residents gathered for a peaceful rally.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Dmytro Orlov on his Telegram channel, informed by Censor.NET.

According to him, people went out again to show that, no matter what, Enerhodar was and is a Ukrainian city, where Ukrainians work and live. People demand the release of the first deputy mayor Ivan Samoidyuk from captivity. They want to live in a free city under state flags.

Orlov clarified that the Anthem of Ukraine was played, on the square near the Palace of Culture "Suchasnyk", as a symbol of national self-identification and freedom-loving of our people.

