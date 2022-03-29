Strike on Mykolayiv regional state administration: from under blockages got bodies of three people - rescue operations proceed. VIDEO
On the morning of March 29, the occupiers hit the building of the Mykolayiv Regional State Administration.
As reported by Censor.NET according to the press center of the State Emergency Service, as of 12:00, the units retrieved the bodies of 3 victims from the rubble.
It was also reported that 22 people were injured, of whom the State Emergency Service units rescued and released 18 people, who were handed over to medical teams.
Rescuers continue to search and rescue operations at the scene.
