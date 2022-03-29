ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10474 visitors online
News Video War
51 228 87

Moment of strike of cruise missile in Mykolaiv regional state administration. VIDEO

The moment of the strike of the cruise missile in the room of the Mykolaiv regional state administration was recorded by surveillance cameras.

As reportd by Censor.NET, the video was published by the Mykolaiv regional state administration Vitaliy Kim

Watch more: Strike on Mykolayiv regional state administration: from under blockages got bodies of three people - rescue operations proceed. VIDEO

Author: 

Mykolayiv (409) shoot out (13086) Vitaliy Kym (108)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 