"I think their attack is over today" - Ukrainian soldiers destroy occupiers with artillery. VIDEO
Soldiers of the First Separate Assault Company of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps destroyed enemy positions and the manpower of the Russian occupiers.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the drone, which recorded a successful attack by artillery units, was published on the page of Ukrainian soldiers on the social network.
"I think their attack is over today", - fighter Dmytro Kotsyubailo comments on the destruction of the occupiers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password