46 046 47

Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: "We set to fire with love, because Vyhovsky's brigade is continuous love". VIDEO&PHOTOS

One of the combat brigades of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a column of equipment of the Russian occupiers.

This was posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Of the approximately one and a half dozen moving units, 5 have been completely destroyed. Others have been damaged to varying degrees", the statement said.

"The result of our artillery's love for the occupier's equipment was -14 units of "chariots" of the enemy.

To be more precise, for yesterday:

- KAMAZ - 2 units (damaged)

- TIGR – 1 unit (damaged)

- 2S19 – 2 units (1 system destroyed)

- ARV– 1 unit (damaged)

- APC – 3 units (damaged)

- GAZ – 66 - 1 unit (destroyed)

- IFV – 1 unit (destroyed)

- IMR – 1 unit (damaged)

- KAMAZ WET – 1 unit (destroyed)

"We set to fire with love because Vyhovsky's brigade is continuous love", the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky told in more detail about the destroyed enemy equipment.

Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 01
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 02
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 03
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 04
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 05
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 06
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 07
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 08
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 09
Artillery of 58th separate motorized infantry brigade destroyed column of Russian equipment: We set to fire with love, because Vyhovskys brigade is continuous love 10

