Morgue of Mariupol is overcrowded. People of Mariupol killed by occupiers are brought by trucks and stacked at entrance. ВIДЕО 21+

The network published a video from the morgue in Mariupol, full of bodies of dead locals killed by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the record shows that there are so many dead that they do not fit in the room. The killed Mariupol residents are brought by trucks and stacked at the entrance.

Warning! Not recommended for people with unstable psyche!

