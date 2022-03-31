"14,000 Russians are attacking Mariupol. Each of our soldiers fights fiercely with them and hopes that help will come ", - commander of the Azov regiment Prokopenko. VIDEO

A new interview with the commander of the Azov Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko (call sign Radish) was published on the YouTube channel "V gostyah u Gordona".

According to Censor.NET, Prokopenko told about the situation in Mariupol, whether it is possible to unblock the city and how many occupiers are attacking it, the death of people under the rubble of the drama theater, where the occupiers dropped the bomb, the new enemy strategy and talks with Russia.

"The situation in Mariupol is quite difficult, but today it is under control. All soldiers are fighting with hope and faith that sooner or later an operation to unblock will be carried out. My subjective opinion remains that this operation is real and possible. We are waiting for more than 30 days", the Azov commander said.

