ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10191 visitors online
News Video War
13 136 12

Shooting, basement, crying of small children and death: four minutes from life of peaceful Mariupol. VIDEO

The network published footage taken during one of the air raids on Mariupol.

Як повідомляє, запис зроблений маріупольців в заблокованому місці. According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by one of the city's residents and captures the lives of Mariupol residents in a blocked place.

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: "14,000 Russians are attacking Mariupol. Each of our soldiers fights fiercely with them and hopes that help will come ", - commander of the Azov regiment Prokopenko. VIDEO

Author: 

Mariupol (1124) shoot out (13054)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 