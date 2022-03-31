Shooting, basement, crying of small children and death: four minutes from life of peaceful Mariupol. VIDEO
The network published footage taken during one of the air raids on Mariupol.
Як повідомляє, запис зроблений маріупольців в заблокованому місці. According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by one of the city's residents and captures the lives of Mariupol residents in a blocked place.
Warning! Profanity!
