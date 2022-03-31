We are creating a national IT cluster in Zakarpattia region: we are releasing from military service all IT specialists to protect Ukraine's economy, - head of Regional military administration Mykyta. VIDEO

In the Zakarpattia region, a national IT cluster is being created and IT specialists are being released from military service during martial law to protect Ukraine's economy.

This was announced by the head of the Regional military administration Viktor Mykyta at a meeting with representatives of the IT sector, who have already relocated their business to Zakarpattia, Censor.NET reports.

According to Mykyta, Zakarpattia is becoming a national hub for all Ukrainian businesses, which protects the Ukrainian economy.

"Businesses that move and operate in Zakarpattia will be protected. In particular, we are creating a national IT cluster in Zakarpattia and releasing all IT specialists from military service to protect Ukraine's economy", Mykyta said.

He noted that the Regional military administration recruits IT specialists from the conscription, will provide locations for work, high-quality Internet, and will provide assistance and support to the tax sector.

"I invite all IT specialists of Ukraine to Zakarpattia. What we offer: we book IT specialists from conscription during mobilization and martial law, provide locations for work, redesigned office space and coworking space, provide security, provide quality modern Internet (fiber, satellite), help with economic and tax activities support", Mykyta said.

The head of the Regional military administration also voiced several important aspects that IT companies and professionals need to know to relocate their business.

"Thus, the IT business is registered as an enterprise that intends to move its activities and capacity in the Zakarpattia region to the Ministry of Economy. Mandatory registration as a business entity in the region as a reintegrated company from another region. After that, the Regional military administration together with the Ministry of Economy will ensure the formation of proposals for booking IT specialists from conscription for military service during mobilization and martial law", the Regional military administration chairman said.

Since the beginning of the war, about 35,000 IT professionals have moved to Zakarpattia and operate in the region.