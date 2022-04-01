ENG
"You guys will win this war. Your morale, competence and desire to defend your country are amazing ", - war in Ukraine through eyes of foreign volunteers. VIDEO

Foreign volunteers, helping Ukrainians to destroy the occupiers, express confidence that the invaders who are committing atrocities in the occupied territories have no chance of winning.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the video, which was published on the YouTube channel Prisoners Of War.

In the article, foreigners talk about their impressions and their participation in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Russian Army (8962) foreigners (63) elimination (4985) volunteer soldiers (214)
