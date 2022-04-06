"On first day, Zhenya was shot. Just like that. On street. On second day, Lenya was shot. A shot in back," Bucha residents said.. VIDEO

Residents of Bucha liberated from the occupiers continue to talk about the war crimes of the Russian army.

As reported by Censor.NET citing Radio Liberty, all eyewitnesses noted the systematic nature of the killings.

"Zhenya was shot on the first day. Just like that. On the street. On the second day, Lenya was shot. They checked the documents, and then when he turned his back on them to go home, they shot him. Then the third was killed. They got drunk and ordered him to collect the phones. He did it, and they shot him. They also threw a grenade. Its parts were buried - arms, legs separately, there were no half-heads ", - one of the inhabitants of the city tells about the atrocities of occupiers.





Read more: There may be victims under rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodyanka. It's scary to imagine what can see there, - Denysenko