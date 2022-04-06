ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10912 visitors online
News Video War
27 617 20

"This was one of turning points in battle for Kyiv": village of Moshchun. VIDEO

The village of Moshchun near Kyiv became the site of one of the turning points in the battle for Kyiv, and the once cozy and peaceful place was badly damaged.

As reported by Censor.NET, the scale of the destruction was recorded in a video posted in the past by the People's Deputy and representative of the 72nd brigade Ihor Lutsenko.

"Aerial survey of the village of Moshchun. Panoramas of our glory and our pain. Here was one of the turning points in the battle for Kyiv. Glory to my 72nd brigade, glory to the Ukrainian soldiers, glory to Ukraine!

Update: Friends, we are currently working on a project to capture the destruction of our settlements with the help of 3D modeling. This will be necessary to describe the crimes of the Russian Federation, etc. Please share videos and photos, and who can specifically capture the destruction - in general great. Write to me personally. We need to hurry until the repairs are started, "he wrote in a comment to the video.

Watch more: Occupiers attacked evacuation bus on Izyum-Sloviansk highway. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4985) Ihor Lutsenko (24)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 