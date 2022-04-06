General of Russian Federation Vitaly Shkolenko, native of Cherkasy region, ordered to fire on Kyiv region - head of village of Tekucha Gershun. VIDEO
Until recently, Russian General Vitaliy Shkolenko visited his homeland, where he had many relatives left in such settlements as Irpin, Kyiv, and Holovanivsk, whose bombing orders he personally gave.
Alexander Gershun, the head of the village of Tekucha in the Uman region, announced this during his video address, Censor.NET reports.
"Unfortunately, I am a relative of the Deputy Commander of the 6th Leningrad Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Western Military District. which he probably gave personally. Even during the shelling, his relatives and friends were in the Bucha district. I don't know if this person has the right to life", Gershun said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password