Man shot dead by occupiers was found at service station in Bucha. VIDEO
In Bucha, liberated from the Russian occupiers, debris continues to be dismantled and unknown victims who died at the hands of the Russians are being identified.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was posted on Kyiv Real Telegram channel.
A man's body was found at the Bucha Service Station. Killed by Russian invaders shot in the head.
