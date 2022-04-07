"Fuck you, russian! Fuck you, Putin!", - Russian ship denied refueling in Spain. VIDEO

A Russian ship in an obscene manner was denied refueling in Spain.

As Censor.NET reports, it is published on social networks, with a video recording of the refusal in English. On the recording, a man contacts the Russian ship and says in English that the Russians are killing women and children in Ukraine and swearing obscenely at the Russians.

