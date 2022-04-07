"Fuck you, russian! Fuck you, Putin!", - Russian ship denied refueling in Spain. VIDEO
A Russian ship in an obscene manner was denied refueling in Spain.
As Censor.NET reports, it is published on social networks, with a video recording of the refusal in English. On the recording, a man contacts the Russian ship and says in English that the Russians are killing women and children in Ukraine and swearing obscenely at the Russians.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password