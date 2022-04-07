20-year-old Ukrainian soldier Yaroslav Brihynets, nicknamed Makhach, died in battle for Mariupol, rescuing his brothers. VIDEO

A 20-year-old Ukrainian soldier died in Mariupol, saving friends who came under fire from the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by one of the comrades-in-arms of the fallen defender, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to TSN.

Comrades-in-arms promised to take revenge on the Russian occupiers for his death.

Yaroslav "Makhach." He pulled out friends who came under fire. You once said in a conversation that you don't want to be mourned if something happens. We will not cry brother, we will take revenge! You are a real man, warrior, and hero. A man who always smiled and came to the rescue in any situation" wrote his colleagues.

On the Internet, Ukrainians express their condolences in connection with the death of the fighter and remember him as a sincere and kind person.