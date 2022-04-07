Russia uses cluster-warhead projectile to bomb civilian targets in Mariupol - WSJ. VIDEO
The American Wall Street Journal confirmed that the Russian occupiers used cluster-warhead projectiles when bombing civilian objects in Mariupol.
As reported by Censor.NET this is stated in a special story. The publication publishes records and photos confirming the repeated use of cluster-warhead projectiles.
