Occupation of the Chernobyl: what station looks like after Russian military. VIDEO

The Russian military, which occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant from February 24 to March 31, left behind a terrible mess and looted repair and technical equipment. But fortunately the occupiers did not manage to get to especially important zones.

This is stated in the material of the project "Ukrainian Witness", informs Censor.NET.

The Russian occupiers have seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant since the first day of the full-scale invasion, February 24. Since then, they have held hostage everyone who happened to be at the station: the National Guard who guarded the facility and the staff of the nuclear power plant. During their stay at the station, the occupiers began to establish their "order".

"When our military lived here, there was order and cleanliness. What you see now is the result of the so-called orcs being here," said an employee of the administration building, demonstrating the destroyed building.

The occupiers even tried to break into the nuclear depot a few days before leaving the station. According to the employees of the station, the nuclear waste storage facility, and sometimes it is also called the CHOYAT, is the most dangerous place in the exclusion zone. They tried to pass the system of automatic admission with the help of the Ukrainian military, but they failed to do so.

"We were the second group to come here, so we knew where we were going. There was no fear as such. There was anxiety," said a station employee.

In addition to looting the administration building, the occupiers also looted the hotel near the station. And some of the Russian military, instead of looting property, had to take home only radiation, because from the first day of the war they were in the Red Forest.

