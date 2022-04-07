ENG
"Thousands of trucks transport goods to Russia. Queue is about 50 kilometers," - activists continue to block trucks at entrance from Poland to Belarus. VIDEO

Activists continue to block trucks with Russian and Belarusian license plates at the entrance from Poland to Belarus.

As Censor.NET reports, the queue of trucks has already reached 50 kilometers. Blockers urge to support the action and join them.

