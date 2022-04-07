Recognized by red manicure: story of Irina from Bucha, whose photo was published by media around world. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Iryna Filkina, 52, was recognized by a manicurist. Her family has not yet found her body.

Iryna was recognized by Anastasia, a resident of Bucha who works as a manicurist and teaches women how to do makeup.

"This woman is my client, Iryna, who came to me for make-up courses for herself. We bought her a set of cosmetics, she was so happy that she could paint herself, that she could go to concerts with girls," she said.

The girl did not know Iryna's relatives, so she wrote a post on Instagram, hoping that they would see, and they saw. The woman disappeared in early March. The war caught her at work, so she went to get things to go back to work, says her sister.

"The vehicle was no longer running. She asked the officer for a bicycle and went home. She was in touch with her girls, her daughter, and Olichka. They asked her not to go," said Svitlana, the victim's sister.

But Iryna did not listen. Just like when her daughter persuaded her to move to safer regions.

"I read that there are a lot of Russians there, they are killing… I told my mother to run away, there is an evacuation train. To which she replied:" Don't worry, this is your mother, she will always cope with everything. Mom loves you. He says, come on, because it's hard to turn the pedals ... "- remembers his daughter Olha Filkina.

Iryna's body has not yet been found in the capital's morgue. There is no news from the suburbs either. Even with bright features such as manicure, scar on the hand and features of the teeth.

"When I am asked about my mother, I say: imagine if she, even with her part, with her hand, was able to attract so much attention and open so many hearts that she could make her soul when she was alive," - says the daughter.

Iryna Filkina's relatives still hope to find and bury her properly. In her memory, her daughters today set up a charity fund to help others who, like them, lost loved ones during Russian atrocities in Ukraine.