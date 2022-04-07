Kyiv-Chop highway smashed by Russian missiles has begun to be repaired. VIDEO
Work is underway to get Ukrainians back home sooner.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
"We are working so that you can return home as soon as possible. The pit repair of the Kyiv-Chop highway, which was damaged by a missile strike, has begun. We hope that its passage will be restored soon. We have to wait a little longer! ", The message reads.
In addition, Ukravtodor reports that 29 kilometers of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway, which was turned into a cemetery of destroyed equipment by racist invaders, have been cleared.
