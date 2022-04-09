In villages of Yahidne and Lukashivka in Chernihiv region, bodies of executed people are found, - SES. VIDEO

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service are currently demining the Chernihiv region. In the villages of Yagidne and Lukashivka, after the presence of Russian troops, the territory was cleared and explosive devices were seized.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press service of SES.

It is noted that the architectural monument Ascension Church is located here, where the occupiers made a headquarters.

In addition to ammunition, mutilated domes with crosses, garbage left by the Russian military, rescuers also find human bodies. They say that these are locals who were shot by orcs… Is it possible to forgive this? We will not forgive. Never ", - it is told in the message.

See more: Many civilian cars and bodies of civilians shot by Russian occupiers in forests near Kyiv. PHOTOS