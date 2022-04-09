Ussuri paratroopers fleeing Kyiv region forgot staff documents: media managed to identify some occupiers. VIDEO

Russian servicemen of the "elite" 83rd Airborne Battalion, hastily fleeing the Kyiv region after the attack of Ukrainian defenders, forgot the staff documents with personal data of their servicemen.

According to Censor.NET, Slidstvo.Info journalists managed to identify several occupiers who committed crimes in the villages of Demidov, Kozarovichi and Dimer - it was there that the Russians left their headquarters records.

In early April, the Armed Forces regained control of the villages of Demydiv, Kozarovychi, and Dymer in the Kyiv region. Within a month, these settlements were occupied by the Russians. According to locals, the racists looted, abducted and tortured civilians.

The occupiers set up headquarters on the territory of the Viknaland factory in Dymer. After the Russians fled, a list of the mortar platoon personnel of the 83rd Separate Assault Brigade with the location of Ussuriysk was found on its territory, which was provided to journalists. This unit in Russia has a reputation for elite.

However, as journalists found out, most of the "elite" servicemen on this list do not have higher education. They graduated from 9th, 11th grades or technical school.

The deputy platoon commander is 29-year-old Sergeant Vyacheslav Yurtaev, a native of Vladivostok. While fleeing, Yurtaev even left his pass issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Vyacheslav Yurtaev

It is noted that the occupiers are trying to hide their profiles on social networks so that they are not associated with them.

For example, 23-year-old private Vadim Daminov from the city of Omsk in the social network "Odnoklassniki" is recorded as Vadim Orlov. It can be seen from the page that the profile is active.

Vadim Dominov

Another occupant, 20-year-old Private Danil Kalinin from Ussuriysk, is listed on the Vkontakte social network as Danya Yakovlev. He also visits his page regularly. However, the last post was made on February 18 - a week before the full-scale war. The occupier's page states that he is married to Victoria Kalinin.











Danil Kalinin

The oldest of the occupiers on the list found in the Kyiv region is 39-year-old Sergeant Andrei Bikbulatov from Ussuriysk. On the page of the occupier's wife in "Odnoklassniki" there are many shared photos with her husband. It also distributes propaganda messages about the war in Ukraine.





Andrey Bikbulatov

Journalists also identified 32-year-old Sergeant Maxim Prasolov. In several pictures he appears in the form of landing troops of the Russian Federation.

Maxim Prasolov

Slidstvo.Info also found the old page of 26-year-old corporal from the city of Chita Dmitry Ignatov. The occupier regularly visits his new profile.

Dmitry Ignatov

31-year-old Sergeant Vadim Matsyutsya from Ussuriysk also visits his page. At the same time, the occupier's father is spreading propaganda letters about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.







Vadim Matsyuts

Vladislav Kover, a 22-year-old private from Dalnerechensk, was also identified.





Vladislav Kovera

