Soldiers of Azov Regiment worked on mortar positions of occupiers. VIDEO
Defenders of Ukraine from the Azov Regiment inflicted fire damage on the occupiers, who fired mortar fire.
As informed by Censor.NET with reference to the Azov Regiment on Twitter.
"Fighters of the Azov Regiment worked effectively on the positions of the Russian occupiers, from where they fired mortars.
The enemy's KRAZ was damaged, without the possibility of further operation, and the occupiers' ammunition was destroyed, "the statement reads.
Soldiers of the Azov Regiment effectively worked on the positions of the Russian occupiers, from where they fired mortar fire.— AZOV (@Polk_Azov) April 9, 2022
Damaged, without the possibility of further operation, the enemy's KRAZ and destroyed occupiers ammunition. pic.twitter.com/7ngoMjqNwP
