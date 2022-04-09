ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9241 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
31 617 58

Soldiers of Azov Regiment worked on mortar positions of occupiers. VIDEO

Defenders of Ukraine from the Azov Regiment inflicted fire damage on the occupiers, who fired mortar fire.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to the Azov Regiment on Twitter.

"Fighters of the Azov Regiment worked effectively on the positions of the Russian occupiers, from where they fired mortars.
The enemy's KRAZ was damaged, without the possibility of further operation, and the occupiers' ammunition was destroyed, "the statement reads.

Read more: Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation blocks coast of Odesa region, - Bratchuk

Soldiers of the Azov Regiment effectively worked on the positions of the Russian occupiers, from where they fired mortar fire.
Damaged, without the possibility of further operation, the enemy's KRAZ and destroyed occupiers ammunition. pic.twitter.com/7ngoMjqNwP

— AZOV (@Polk_Azov) April 9, 2022

Author: 

Mariupol (1126) Azov (301)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 