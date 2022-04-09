Soldiers of Azov Regiment worked on mortar positions of occupiers. VIDEO

Defenders of Ukraine from the Azov Regiment inflicted fire damage on the occupiers, who fired mortar fire.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to the Azov Regiment on Twitter.

"Fighters of the Azov Regiment worked effectively on the positions of the Russian occupiers, from where they fired mortars.

The enemy's KRAZ was damaged, without the possibility of further operation, and the occupiers' ammunition was destroyed, "the statement reads.

