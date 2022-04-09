ENG
Zelensky and Johnson walked streets of Kyiv: Let's do everything to have next meeting under peaceful sky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenski and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked the streets of the capital.

The video was published by the Head of the State in Facebook, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

Read more: Britain will increase economic pressure on Russia every week - Johnson

Zelenskyi (6389) Kyyiv (2046) Boris Johnson (141)
