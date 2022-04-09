Zelensky and Johnson walked streets of Kyiv: Let's do everything to have next meeting under peaceful sky. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenski and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked the streets of the capital.
The video was published by the Head of the State in Facebook, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password