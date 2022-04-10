Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, visited a section of the Red Forest in the Chernobyl zone where Russian occupants were digging trenches and stated that radiation sickness awaits them.

At the site where the occupants were digging, they recorded abnormally high radiation background values.

"The index of external irradiation (gamma background) at the measurement sites was 3.2 - 4 μSv/hour (microsievert per hour), which is 10-15 times higher than the norm.

One of the indicators forming the internal irradiation received by the occupants from the soil surface (Beta contamination) in the places of measurement was 90 Sr, which is 160 times higher than the norm.

Another factor of internal exposure is Alpha contamination, which is formed by fragments of irradiated nuclear fuel, graphite masonry, etc. scattered in this area of the Red Forest. These fragments are now at a depth of 40-80 cm, while the Kafirs dug even deeper," said Kotin.

This type of radiation is said to be tens or hundreds of times more powerful than gamma and beta radiation when it reaches the body.

