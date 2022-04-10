ENG
"And where are your parents?" - "Mom, Dad - died", - "They live with grandparents", - orphans of liberated from occupiers of Kyiv region. ВIДЕО

A video has appeared on the Internet in which volunteers help three boys who live in the territories of the Kyiv region liberated from the occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, according to the record, the boys accidentally fell into the hands of volunteers. It turned out that the children have no parents and they live with their grandparents.

children (924) orphans (12) children of war (41)
