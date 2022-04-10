"There is contact! Destroyed f#cker!": first successful combat use of system Starstreak against Russian drone "Orlan". VIDEO

The air defense of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian Orlan drone, which the Russian occupiers called inaccessible to our portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

As reported by Censor.NET

The moment of beating was captured on video.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.3 thousand people, 152 aircraft, 137 helicopters, 722 tanks and 1,911 armored vehicles. PHOTO