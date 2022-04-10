ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11606 visitors online
News Video War
52 200 80

"There is contact! Destroyed f#cker!": first successful combat use of system Starstreak against Russian drone "Orlan". VIDEO

The air defense of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian Orlan drone, which the Russian occupiers called inaccessible to our portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

As reported by Censor.NET

The moment of beating was captured on video.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.3 thousand people, 152 aircraft, 137 helicopters, 722 tanks and 1,911 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) drone (1618) Anti-aircraft warfare (1484)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 