Armed Forces destroyed ammunition depot of occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A warehouse with ammunition of the Russian occupiers was blown up in Novomayorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, informs Censor.NET

"Novomayorske, Donetsk region. The warehouse with ammunition of the Russian occupiers was blown up," the statement reads.

