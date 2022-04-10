Armed Forces destroyed ammunition depot of occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A warehouse with ammunition of the Russian occupiers was blown up in Novomayorsk, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, informs Censor.NET
"Novomayorske, Donetsk region. The warehouse with ammunition of the Russian occupiers was blown up," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password