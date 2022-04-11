Shot in head and dumped in cellar: occupiers killed six residents of village of Shevchenkove in Kyiv region. VIDEO

The occupiers killed six residents of the village of Shevchenkove in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the bodies of the slain were found in the cellar of a private estate. All those killed were shot in the head.

WARNING! Not recommended for people with unstable psyche!

Watch more: Mass grave of people killed by Russian occupiers was found in village of Buzova near Kyiv. Local authorities say about 50 were tortured. VIDEO