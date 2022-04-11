ENG
"What is your evidence? Why did you decide that this is Russian armored vehicle?" - "There is marking - letter "V", - Peskov was caught lying. VIDEO

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov was convicted of lying aired on the British news channel Sky News. It was about the non-involvement of the Russian military in the atrocities in Bucha, Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, Putin's spokesman was shown a video in which the crew of a Russian armored vehicle shot a woman on a bicycle in Bucha.

Peskov expressed doubts that the tank belonged to the Russian military. In response, the presenter showed an enlarged frame, which clearly shows that the armored vehicle depicts the letter V - marking the equipment of the occupiers.

