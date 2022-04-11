SSU reported details of agent's detention of Russian secret services, who worked in different state institutions of Ukraine. VIDEO

The SSU counterintelligence service reported details of the detention of a Russian secret service agent who worked in the administration of the former president and other government institutions.

Detainee admits that since 2014 he worked for the Main Directorate of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation. He was recruited after he fled Donbass to Belgorod. The Russian curators chose his pseudonym "Regin" and gave him the task of obtaining secret state-level information.

For this purpose, they even helped to make a career in the Ukrainian authorities. In particular, the agent worked in the court, later in one of the departments of the former President's Administration, and then served in the army. He also collected compromising data on various officials. And since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine - information about military personnel, weapons and war equipment.

In the course of a special operation, officers of the Kharkiv SSU department intercepted the agent's communication channel, established his location, and eventually captured him in Donetsk region. The traitor faces life imprisonment.

