"I pretended to be dead. Two minutes later they left. Roma had skull shot and he was no longer breathing," said volunteer Verbytsky about his shooting. VIDEO

Journalists of the "EYES" project in the village of Motyzhyn, Bucha district, Kyiv region, continue to collect testimonies from people affected by Russian aggression.

According to ,Censor.NET today is the story of volunteer Andrii Verbytsky, who survived in Motyzhyn after the shooting. He has 5 penetrating wounds in his body, a broken leg. Andrii spoke about the torture and abuse of Russian soldiers. He and a comrade were shot by the occupiers. A comrade died, and Verbytsky miraculously survived the shooting.

"I started pretending to be dead. Literally two minutes later I heard that they had left. I got up. I started to stretch the tape on my hands. I stretched out my arms. I took off the bandage. To Roma, and Roma's skull was shot. ... He wrapped his neck, arm and limped to the nearest village ... Five kilometers ... Walked for a long time," Verbytsky says.

See more: Russian troops destroyed humanitarian center in Severodonetsk. PHOTO