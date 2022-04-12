Occupier's wife - to husband: "You there, rape Ukrainian women. It is clear? Main thing - use protection". AUDIO
The wives of Russian aggressors call on their husbands to rape Ukrainian women.
This is evidenced by a new interception of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that this shocking interception of the SBU reflects the moral values not only of the occupiers, but also of their relatives, 80% of whom now support the war in Ukraine.
"Come on, rape Ukrainian women and don't tell me anything. Understood? The main thing is to protect yourself there," the woman told her husband-invader.
"We believe that any additional comments are superfluous here. We are working for victory to expel this evil spirit from Ukraine as soon as possible!", summed up in the SBU.
