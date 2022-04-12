Car with elderly couple shot by Russian occupants near Makarov. VIDEO 18+
A video of shooting of an elderly couple near Makarov by Russian occupants has been posted online.
According to Censor.NЕТ, the recording was made by Ukrainian fighters who were liberating the territory from the occupiers.
The murder took place on February 28 and was recorded by surveillance cameras.
