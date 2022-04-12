ENG
Car with elderly couple shot by Russian occupants near Makarov. VIDEO 18+

A video of shooting of an elderly couple near Makarov by Russian occupants has been posted online.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the recording was made by Ukrainian fighters who were liberating the territory from the occupiers.

See more: Near Makariv Russian occupiers shot family: three women and two children were lost, - National police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The murder took place on February 28 and was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Read more: Putin says that Russia's atrocities in Bucha are fake, and Lukashenko says that it is "British special operation"

Russian Army (9067) murder (640) war crimes (806)
