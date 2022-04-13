American Switchblade kamikaze drones are already in Ukraine, - Pentagon. VIDEO

American Switchblade kamikaze drones have already been delivered to Ukraine for use by the Ukrainian army.

This was stated at a briefing by an unnamed Pentagon official, according to the press service of the agency, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, a significant number of Switchblade drones came to Ukraine to use the Armed Forces. These drones can carry explosives, cameras, video equipment, and sensors onboard.

The official noted that training on the use of Switchblade takes one or two days.

He also added that the Pentagon is working to allocate another $ 100 million for missiles for the Javelin anti-tank missile system.

Read more: US has already sent Ukraine most of aid from package on $800 million, - Pentagon

Switchblade - a family of small kamikaze drones, developed by AeroVironment.

The drone of the small version of the Switchblade 300 weighs only 2.7 kg, can fly 10 km, and is controlled for up to 10 minutes. Its task is to increase the combat power of infantry. The larger Switchblade 600 drone weighs 23 kg, can fly 40 km in 20 minutes, and barrages for 20 minutes. Carries a Javelin-type warhead capable of striking armored vehicles.

How the Switchblade drones work, see the video.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 13 on Russian invasion - General Staff