"There were more than hundred people in blocked basement. They were shouting, crying, sending text messages. Occupiers shot at anyone who approached debris," Borodyanka resident on invaders' crimes.. VIDEO
Residents of the liberated Borodyanka continue to testify about the war crimes of the Russian occupiers.
Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yuriy Butusov posted a video on his in social network page which two women talk about their own tragedies and the arbitrariness of Russian invaders.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password