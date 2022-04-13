ENG
"There were more than hundred people in blocked basement. They were shouting, crying, sending text messages. Occupiers shot at anyone who approached debris," Borodyanka resident on invaders' crimes.. VIDEO

Residents of the liberated Borodyanka continue to testify about the war crimes of the Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yuriy Butusov posted a video on his  in social network page which two women talk about their own tragedies and the arbitrariness of Russian invaders.

