"In Kherson, occupiers raped mother in front of her daughter, and then raped underage daughter in presence of her mother," La Strada Ukraine. VIDEO

Residents of liberated Ukrainian cities accuse the Russian occupiers not only of robbery and looting, but also of rape. Ukrainian volunteers and investigators are passing information to the International Criminal Court, and the Prosecutor General's Office has already launched an investigation into the first rape case.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Current time, human rights activists of La Strada Ukraine received the first report of sexual violence by the Russian occupiers on March 4 from the then already occupied Kherson. According to La Strada Ukraine employee Alyona Kryvulyak, the occupier raped a city resident and her 17-year-old daughter.

"The woman spoke about the fact of gang rape. The Russian occupiers raped her and then her daughter. The situation was such that the daughter saw inhumans raping her mother, and then the mother saw her underage daughter being raped," Kryvulyak said.

