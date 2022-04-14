Precise strike of 14th Brigade's MLRS with corrections from Bayraktar. VIDEO
The artillery of the 14th AFU Independent Mechanized Brigade is confidently clearing the Ukrainian space from the Russian occupants.
The video was released by the 14th Independent Mechanized Brigade named after Roman the Great, reports Censor.NЕТ.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password