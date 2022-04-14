ENG
Precise strike of 14th Brigade's MLRS with corrections from Bayraktar. VIDEO

The artillery of the 14th AFU Independent Mechanized Brigade is confidently clearing the Ukrainian space from the Russian occupants.

The video was released by the 14th Independent Mechanized Brigade named after Roman the Great, reports Censor.NЕТ.

In Eastern direction, 1 attack of occupants was repelled, 10 Russians, 1 IFV, 1 MTLB were destroyed.

14th separate mechanized brigade (30) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2898)
