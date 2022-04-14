I now know that my "tractor" quietly moves over car, - russian soldier flaunts in conversation. AUDIO

While the official Kremlin denies any allegations of atrocities by the Russian occupiers, they are happy to discuss it in private. Moreover, the invaders enjoy and boast of their war crimes - as evidenced by numerous interceptions by the Security Service of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, such a conversation was reported in the Security Service of Ukraine.

I now know that my "tractor" quietly moves over the car" said the Russian invader, who was standing near Kyiv a few weeks ago.

"And how fast should you go?" - the interlocutor asks. This is the only question that interested him.

"I was driving somewhere around 40 km/hr. Flew over, thank God! I thought it would not get back on wheels," the enemy soldier replies. He calls it "sports interest" "

"Well, occupiers, these are not "tanks." The Security Service has already opened 2,882 criminal proceedings related to the Russian war against Ukraine. And they will all be brought to an end. The Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and all Ukrainian agencies will take care of this! "Ukrainian fighters assure the enemy.

