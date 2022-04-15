ENG
"Procrastination costs lives of best soldiers", - relatives of defenders of Mariupol call to unblock city. VIDEO

Relatives and friends of the defenders of Mariupol in a special video appeal called for the unblocking of Mariupol.

As reported by Censor.NET, the appeal was published on social networks.

