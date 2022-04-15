Russia's money for energy resources is really money for destruction of democracy, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The number one task is to accelerate peace. Our Armed Forces are doing it brilliantly. They are stopping the attacks of the occupiers. They carry out counteroffensives. Diplomats must remain active on every possible line, on every possible level.

This was stated in video message by Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

