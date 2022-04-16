"They were so bad! We were mocked. Nothing before noon, and already drunk after. Ran with weapons, our boys were killed," - grandmother Valya from Yagidny told about atrocities of occupiers. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces mocked residents of the village of Yagidne near Chernihiv.

Valentyna Syzonenko, a local resident, told journalists about this in a video, Censor.NET reports.

There was a car in my yard, it looked like a crocodile and fired with "Grad". And they kept me in the house, and then took me to the basement, and there were many people, about four hundred people, there was nothing to breathe. They were so bad! We were bullied. Nothing until noon, and in the afternoon they were drunk, my child. They ran with weapons and killed our boys from the village. The word is moonshine. And in our village moonshine is not made, and there are no drunks as such. They were badly fed. They stole eggs. And our boys were well fed. "- says grandmother Valya from Yahidne, near Chernihiv, where the Russians kept 370 people in the basement for a month.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 20.1 thousand people, 163 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 762 tanks and 1,982 armored vehicles. PHOTO