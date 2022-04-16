In morning troops of Russian Federation struck missile blows on objects of infrastructure of Mykolaiv, - Operational command "South". VIDEO
This morning the troops of the Russian Federation once again struck missile blows on objects of the infrastructure of Mykolaiv.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".
As noted, the enemy is trying to complicate the lives of citizens and sow panic.
"Strikes are being inflicted from the territory of the Russian Federation and the waters of the Sea of Azov. Unsuccessful in their ground offensive operations, the racists are using devastating tactics of "scorched earth" from the sky," the statement said.
