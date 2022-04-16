Mariupol before and after Russian invasion: how specific places in city have changed. VIDEO
Since the beginning of the war, Mariupol has become one of the key places of active hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian troops.
According to the deputy mayor of Mariupol Serhiy Orlov, the city is destroyed by 80-90%. The bombing damaged residential areas and the city center, where the drama theater is located, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to ВВС.
The publication compared footage of Mariupol before and after hostilities.
