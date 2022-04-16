Area near Mariupol Metallurgical Plant named after Ilyich in Mariupol after Russian invasion. VIDEO 21+
Reuters journalists visited the Ilyich Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol. Carefully! Video of sensitive content!
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to ВВС.
The footage shows many dead bodies.
Mariupol has been completely surrounded since the beginning of March. The battles for the city don't stop.
