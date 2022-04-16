ENG
"Russian peace" came to Mariupol: destroyed neighborhood "Shidnyi". Houses were punctured through, under rubble - dead. VIDEO

A video of the destruction of the "Shidhyi" neighborhood in Mariupol has appeared.

"Mariupol - destroyed neighborhood" Shidnyi ". Houses were punctured through, under the rubble - dead. So according to the occupier, "liberation" looks. The racists themselves are filming their war crimes for the Hague tribunal. They collect compromising information on themselves, boasting that "they don't throw theirs away". They just throw deadly bombs at them and shoot at the Grads. Inhumans and real fascists ", - this is how the Mariupol City Council comments on this video.

