Go home and wait for invitation to free trip to Hague," Reznikov addressed Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov addressed the Russian occupiers and advised them to return home.
The head of the Ministry of Defense said this on Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.
The Minister accompanied his statement with a video on a subject of the cruiser "Moskva".
"Follow the moskva... or be smart and go home. And wait for an invitation for a free trip to the Hague. It is a now-or-never, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Don't miss it. Be smart - go home.", - wrote Reznikov
Follow the moskva... or be smart and go home. And wait for an invitation for a free trip to the Hague.— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) April 16, 2022
It is a now-or-never, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Don't miss it.
Be smart - go home.
Music by @scorpions pic.twitter.com/X5iCm2XfAt
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
