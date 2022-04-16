ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11616 visitors online
News Video War
12 222 15

Go home and wait for invitation to free trip to Hague," Reznikov addressed Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov addressed the Russian occupiers and advised them to return home.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said this on Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The Minister accompanied his statement with a video on a subject of the cruiser "Moskva".

"Follow the moskva... or be smart and go home. And wait for an invitation for a free trip to the Hague. It is a now-or-never, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Don't miss it. Be smart - go home.", - wrote Reznikov

Read more: Peace treaty with Russia can consist of two documents. One of them is about security guarantees, other is about relations between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyi

Follow the moskva... or be smart and go home. And wait for an invitation for a free trip to the Hague.

It is a now-or-never, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Don't miss it.

Be smart - go home.

Music by @scorpions pic.twitter.com/X5iCm2XfAt

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) April 16, 2022

Author: 

Reznikov (340)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 