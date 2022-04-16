Go home and wait for invitation to free trip to Hague," Reznikov addressed Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov addressed the Russian occupiers and advised them to return home.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said this on Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The Minister accompanied his statement with a video on a subject of the cruiser "Moskva".

"Follow the moskva... or be smart and go home. And wait for an invitation for a free trip to the Hague. It is a now-or-never, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Don't miss it. Be smart - go home.", - wrote Reznikov

